Vivo T1 Pro goes on sale in India

The new Vivo T1 Pro was made official last week along with the Vivo T1 and now the handset has gone on sale in India.

The Vivo T1 Pro will retail for INR 23,999 which is about $310 at the current exchange rate, as a reminder the handset comes with a 6.44-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with HDR 10+.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it features a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Other specifications of the new T1 Pro include a range of cameras, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The handset also comes with a 4700 mAh battery and it features 66W fast charging, the device also comes with FunTouchOS 12 which is based on Google’s Android 12 OS.

The handset is available to buy in India through Flipkart and also from Vivo’s website as well, as yet there are no details on when the other handset that was announced, the Vivo T1 will be available.

Source GSM Arena

