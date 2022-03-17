Vivo iQOO Z6 5G smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched a new Android smartphone in India, the Vivo iQOO Z6 5G. The handset is equipped with a 6.58 inch LCD display that features a 102Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and it will feature 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There are also other versions available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also comes with an extended RAM feature that will give you another 4GB of RAM

The new Vivo iQOO Z6 5G smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and the handset also comes with 18W charging. The device features a range of cameras including three cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50 megapixel Eye Autofocus main camera, there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. There do not appear to be any details on how many megapixels the front camera has as yet.

The new Vivo iQOO Z6 5G smartphone will come in a choice of Dynamo Black and Chromatic Blue colors and prices for the handset will start at INR 15,499 which is about $203.

Source GSM Arena

