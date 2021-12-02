Vivaldi 5 browser launches with new Theme Sharing features and more

Today the highly anticipated Vivaldi 5 browser has been launched and is now available to download and install or will be automatically updated if you already use the awesome Vivaldi Chrome-based browser. Features arriving in the latest generation of Vivaldi browser include Shareable Themes, Translate Panel with automatic translations, and more, check out the videos below for a quick overview of what you can expect.

The Vivaldi browser is an excellent choice if you are worried about online privacy or need extra features to help your workflow, when compared to other browsers by the big tech companies.

Vivaldi 5 browser sharable themes

” Kick customization up a notch in the latest version of Vivaldi for desktop and notebooks. Build browser themes with a brand new editor, share them with the world and install themes from the community in a click. On the productivity front, a new Translate Panel allows instant translations of highlighted text. Unapologetic about breaking conventions, we present the signature Vivaldi Themes in its new, powerful form.

Now you can share Themes – a great way to unlock limitless possibilities for expressing yourself, every day.To enable a Theme in your Settings, just click it to apply it to your browser instantly. Using the ‘minus’ button, you can delete Themes as you need. Just a note, you can only delete Themes that you’ve made or installed, not the ones that come with Vivaldi by default. Previews are also more accurate now, showing proper corner rounding and colors that match the theme to the hilt.”

“The Translate Panel is the latest addition to the browser’s built-in translation powers, giving you a unique way to translate snippets of text. Sometimes it is necessary to translate bits of content on the page in a language that is difficult to comprehend. Or perhaps you’re learning a new language, taking a snippet at a time, and not just translating full pages. The Translate Panel is the perfect sidekick for learning.”

Source : VB5

