Vivaldi 4.0 launches with beta Mail, Calendar, Feed Reader and more

Vivaldi has released its new and highly anticipated Vivaldi 4.0 web browser designed to provide you with a great alternative to those browsers provided by “Big Tech” companies. Today’s update expands the web browsers integrated tools adding Vivaldi Translate and the much-awaited beta versions of Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, and Feed Reader. “Our mission is to provide a browser that works for anyone, while putting their privacy first. ”

“A pivotal moment has arrived: Vivaldi 4.0 is here. Simply put, the era of blindly trusting Big Tech is over. A growing movement of people worldwide is looking for reliable, functional alternatives to the tools offered by the tech giants. We are building Vivaldi to meet that need – and more – with an expanded set of integrated features that give you more control of your data and your workflow.

On desktop and Android, we offer Vivaldi Translate, a built-in, privacy-friendly translation feature, powered by Lingvanex and hosted by Vivaldi, keeping translations out of the reach of companies like Google or Microsoft. The eagerly-awaited beta release of Vivaldi Mail, Vivaldi Feed Reader and Vivaldi Calendar are now here on your desktop. While you can choose to use Vivaldi Mail Beta with your existing mail and calendar services, you can also set up an account on vivaldi.net or add a trusted third-party service, such as Fastmail.

Truly, with the new Vivaldi, we’re making it easier for you to break away from the locked ecosystems of the huge corporations and creepy, surveillance-driven practices.”

If you haven’t already been using Vivaldi jump over to the official website for download links and more information on all the new features rolled out in the Vivaldi 4.0 web browser.

Source : Vivaldi

