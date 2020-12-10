Logitech Circle View video doorbell supports Apple Homekit

Logitech has launched a new smart video doorbell this week offering face recognition as well as supporting the Apple HomeKit platform. Priced at $200, Logitech have designed the smart doorbell, “to be the ultimate doorbell and an indispensable addition to your home you’ll wonder how you ever lived without.”

The Logitech Circle View Doorbell offers a 160° field of view with head-to-toe HD optics, and color night vision secure end-to-end encryption, a 10-day recording history, custom Activity Zones, and private home hub video analysis.

– Private and Secure – Video analysis and notifications happen on your Apple device. And everything is encrypted before it’s stored in iCloud.

– Rich Notifications – Set your cameras and doorbells to notify you when an animal, vehicle, or person is present — and even recognize selected friends and family.

– Activity Zones – Set your camera to only report motion in the areas you choose.

– 10-Day Camera Activity Storage – Securely store your recorded footage in iCloud for 10 days — and it won’t count against your storage limit.

“Know who’s at the door thanks to rich notifications with Face Recognition sent directly to your Apple devices. Choose how to get notified – a pop-up on your Apple TV, an announcement from your HomePod, or even your home’s existing chime.”

“Give your home an upgrade with the Circle View Doorbell featuring Apple HomeKit Secure Video. Always know who or what is at the door thanks to features like Face Recognition, head-to-toe HD video, color night vision, and more. Plus, the striking design makes an instant improvement to the exterior of any style home.”

