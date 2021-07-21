Verizon is switching android users to Messages by Google with RCS

Earlier this month we heard that AT&T would be switching users to Google Message and now Verizon has confirmed they are doing the same.

From next year Verizon will use the Messages by Google app for messaging on their Android devices with the new RCS standard for messages.

Our customers depend on us to provide a reliable, advanced and simple messaging platform to stay in touch with the people that matter the most in their lives,” said Ronan Dunne, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. “By working with Google, Verizon will offer our Android users a robust messaging experience that allows them to engage with loved ones, brands and businesses in new and innovative ways.”

Through this collaboration, Messages will work with Verizon’s network and RCS messaging service to provide a seamless experience for Android users. In addition, Google will work with Verizon to provide a robust business-to-consumer messaging ecosystem using RCS.

“Verizon and Google have been working together on Android since the early days of smartphones, and we’re excited to be working with Verizon today to bring a modern-messaging experience to our users,” said Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s senior vice president of Platforms & Ecosystems.

You can find out more details about the changes coming to messaging on Verizon over at their website at the link below.

Source Verizon

