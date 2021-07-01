AT&T Android users will have Google Messages as default app

Google has announced that AT&T Android users will have Google Messages as the default messaging app on their device.

Messages by Google will become the default messaging app on all android devices on the AT&T mobile network. This will bring a range of new features to messaging on AT&T and will use RCS (Rich Communication Services ).

Here are some of the features:

Share full-resolution pictures from a recent event or vacation

Send a higher-quality video of that soccer goal and the celebration that followed

Know when someone is replying to a text

Send and receive messages over Wi-Fi or data

Participate in group chats where it’s easy to add someone else to the conversation, or let someone leave, without starting a brand new thread

“Many AT&T customers have enjoyed the advantages of RCS for years when texting with friends and family,” said David Christopher, executive vice president and general manager – AT&T Mobility. “We look forward to working closely with Google to extend these benefits to even more of our customers as they enjoy richer conversations with others around the world.”

Working together, AT&T and Google will continue the momentum to upgrade SMS with enhanced messaging features offered in Messages, which includes the support of chat features based on the open RCS standard. With Messages as the default messaging application, all AT&T customers using Android devices will get enhanced features so they can:

You can find out mode details abut these new plans for messaging on Android devices on AT&T at the link below.

Source Google

