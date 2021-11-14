Velites gym hand grips offer improved grip without chalk

If you are looking for a way to improve your grip when training you may be interested in the new Quad Ultra gym hand grips by Velites, designed to provide improved grip without the need for chalk. The campaign has launched via Kickstarter and already raised over €130,000 thanks to over 3200 backers with still 7 days remaining.

“The average athlete stops for chalk reloading on their hands at least once every 3 minutes, with an average reload time of 15 seconds. Quad Ultra Hand Grips can add up to one extra minute into every 10 minutes of your bar workout, which is an instant 10% gain in time. That is massive! In that one extra minute, you could perform 100 double unders or 20 extra pull-ups! That might mean winning a competition for some athletes or beating your training buddy for once.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $46 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 63% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We’ve developed a completely new high-tech material that’s sticky, while still offering support and comfort. Just put on these hand grips and you can instantly get super-powered grip assistance every time you grab a bar. Protect your palms from rips and tears during muscle-ups, or pull-ups. Quad Ultra Hand Grips is your best companion when performing long series of toes to bar, pull-ups, or muscle-ups.”

If the Quad Ultra campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Quad Ultra hand grips project watch the promotional video below.

“Quad Ultra Can help you release muscle tension in your forearms and fingers on every rep by putting the weight-bearing load back into the bar. Free up some of your forearm strength for other movements, like kettlebells, or weightlifting bar.The sticky material helps you hang using less energy. Some athletes can even hang from just one finger!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the gym hand grips, jump over to the official Quad Ultra crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

