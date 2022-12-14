Vauxhall Mokka gets larger battery and extended range

Vauxhall has announced that the 2023 Vauxhall Mokka will come with a larger battery and an extended range over the current model.

The updated Mokka will come with a new 54kWh battery, which replaces the previous 50kWh battery and it will have a range of 252 miles.

Replacing the current 50kWh unit, the new 54kWh battery is also more efficient, requiring just 15.2kWh of electricity to cover 62 miles (100km). It is coupled with a more powerful 156hp electric motor (an increase of 20hp), enabling the Mokka Electric to accelerate from 0-62mph in under 10 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 93mph.

Despite its increased range, the Mokka Electric’s compact battery size and efficient packaging ensures no space is lost in the passenger or luggage compartment.

Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, the Mokka Electric can be re-charged from 0-80% in just 30 minutes. It also features an 11kW on-board charger as standard, suitable for home charging via a wallbox.

The Mokka was the first Vauxhall to be available with a fully electric powertrain from launch. Featuring the brand’s bold and pure design language, it was also the first model to introduce the Vizor front end and fully digitised Pure Panel cockpit.

You can find out more details about the updated Vauxhall Mokka over at the Vauxhall website at the link below.

Source Vauxhall





