VanMoof electric bike range updated prices start from $2,998

Following on from the launch of the VanMoof electric bike range two years ago the company has this week announced it is updating its e-bike offerings with a number of new features such as a phone charger, halo ring interface as well as “across-the-board” upgrades. The new VanMoof S5 and A5 electric bikes are more expensive than the original S3 and X3 priced at $2,448 with the new updated bikes costing $2,998 or £2,298 or €2,498 depending on your location.

“Throw away the manual, the Halo Ring Interface has got you covered. LED light rings on your handlebars communicate all the information you need clearly within your eye-line, so your focus is never off the road ahead. Mount your phone to the handlebars and use the VanMoof app while you’re on the move. Track your current speed, ride duration, and distance while you ride – and look back at your ride history to see how many kilometers you’ve crunched that month. Oh, and you can keep your phone nicely charged up here, too.”

“The Halo Ring Interface will light up to let you know when your bike is locked and unlocked. The E-shifter, torque sensor, and Gen 5 Motor work together as an intuitive power system to give you the smoothest, most silent riding experience. By using our brand-new torque sensor, we’ve created industry-first smart shifting. Our Gen 5 E-shifter responds to how you ride, gliding through the gears exactly when you need. And if you’re enjoying the ride, why stop? You might feel like you want to ride until the sun goes down.”

Unfortunately VanMoof hasn’t yet confirmed when the new electric bikes will start shipping but more information is available from their official website by following the link below.

Source : VanMoof

