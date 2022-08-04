Valve Steam Deck lands in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong

Valve has announced that it is launching its Steam Deck in more countries, the device is now also going to be available in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

The device will be available in these countries later this year and Valve is launching the device via Komodo, more details are below.

We have worked with the team at Komodo for years, and are excited to have their help as our authorized reseller of Steam Deck in these regions. Komodo has just opened reservations on their website here at steamdeck.komodo.jp. Customers with reservations in these new regions will be able to order their Steam Decks starting later this year. The Komodo reservation queue is separate from the reservation queue in NA / UK / EU regions, so the timing of order emails in the currently shipping regions isn’t impacted by this announcement.

We’re very excited to make Steam Deck available in more places around the world, and hope players in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong will love Steam Deck as much as we do. To help introduce players to Steam Deck ahead of availability in these regions, we are working with Komodo to put together a large booth at the Tokyo Game Show, which will include a large hands-on section. Please stop by if you happen to be in town during TGS, we’d love to see you.

You can find out more details about the launch of the Valve Steam Deck in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong at the link below.

Source Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals