MikiElek Solar unique vacuum suction phone holder hits Kickstarter

The engineering team at MikiElek Solar have created a new phone holder equipped with a unique vacuum suction system providing a one touch operation that automatically holds your phone securely in place when needed, yet easily allows you to disengage your phone when required. Launched via Kickstarter this month the unique phone holder is equipped with pressure sensor technology and a One Touch release system and is available with 2 different mounting bases allowing you to clip it to your vehicles air vent or dashboard. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $36 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates).

Vacuum suction phone holder

“The main part of this product is the built-in automatic vacuum pump system. When the smartphone or other devices is put on the holder, the vacuum pump switches on and works until the pressure is under -60kPa. And the smartphone and other devices will be fastened very tightly and stably. Normally the mechanical suction holder will suffer from gradual leakage from the air or seriously by the vibrations. It thus has the high risk to drop down the phone. Our new design built in an intelligent pressure monitoring system to keep the devices never drop down. Once the pressure is detected to be above -60kPa, the vacuum pump will start automatically and keep the device very stable.”

If the MikiElek Solar crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the MikiElek Solar vacuum phone holder project watch the promotional video below.

“We designed this product based on the user-friendly concept and thus the one-touch operation for holding & releasing the devices are designed. Customers can put the devices directly on the holder and it will work simultaneously. When you want the devices released from the holder, only pressing the venting button is necessary.Beneficial to the strongly powered vacuum pump, this holder can hold the devices with the large weight. For the commonly used devices, like phone, etc., this new product can hold them very tightly and stably.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the vacuum phone holder, jump over to the official MikiElek Solar crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

