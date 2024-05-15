Google helps improve your productivity with Gemini AI in Workspaces

Google has today announced a wealth of new updates to its AI models including new features and availability of its Gemini 1.5 Pro together with two new Gemma AI models and 1.5 Flash. Google has also introduced new ways that you can improve your productivity using its Gemini AI in Google Workspaces.

Google Gemini AI

Gemini for Google Workspace is transforming the way people and organizations harness the power of Google apps, from composing emails in Gmail to structuring project plans in Sheets. With a user base exceeding a million individuals and tens of thousands of businesses already leveraging its generative AI capabilities, Gemini is now rolling out new features to further boost productivity. This article explores the latest updates and how they can assist users in streamlining their personal and professional tasks, ultimately saving time and effort.

Enhancing the Workspace Side Panel

As of today, Gemini 1.5 Pro is accessible in the side panel of Gmail, Docs, Drive, Slides, and Sheets. This upgrade introduces a longer context window and more sophisticated reasoning capabilities, allowing Gemini to tackle a wider array of questions and deliver more comprehensive responses. Users can effortlessly get started with summaries, suggested prompts, and more. For example, you can request Gemini to summarize a deluge of emails from your child’s school or locate specific information within your Drive, simplifying the process of managing and sharing information with others.

New Gmail Mobile App Features for On-the-Go Productivity

Gemini is also deploying new features in the Gmail mobile app to assist users in maintaining productivity while on the move. The “Summarize Emails” feature offers a condensed view of lengthy email threads, allowing users to quickly catch up on crucial information. Moreover, the “Contextual Smart Reply” provides more comprehensive and nuanced suggested replies based on the context of the email thread. The “Gmail Q&A” feature enables users to ask specific questions and receive instant answers, further boosting productivity by eliminating the need to manually search for information.

Gemini AI Writing Assistant

To make its features more accessible to users worldwide, Gemini is expanding language support for the “Help me write” feature in Gmail and Docs. Spanish and Portuguese are now supported on desktop, with plans to add more languages in the future. This expansion aims to assist more effective communication and collaboration among people across the globe, breaking down language barriers and fostering a more inclusive digital workspace.

Gemini in the Workspace side panel is now available for Workspace Labs and Gemini for Workspace Alpha users. Next month, it will be accessible on desktop for businesses and consumers through Gemini for Workspace add-ons and the Google One AI Premium plan. The new features in the Gmail mobile app will be available to Workspace Labs users this month and to all Gemini for Workspace customers and Google One AI Premium subscribers next month. The expanded language support for “Help me write” will be rolled out in the coming weeks, ensuring that users can take advantage of these productivity-enhancing tools as soon as possible.

Google Workspace

As Gemini continues to evolve and introduce new features, users can look forward to even more ways to optimize their productivity within the Google Workspace ecosystem. By leveraging the power of generative AI, Gemini is helping individuals and businesses alike to streamline their workflows, collaborate more effectively, and achieve their goals with greater efficiency. Whether you’re managing a flood of emails, organizing complex projects, or seeking to communicate across language barriers, Gemini for Google Workspace offers a suite of tools designed to empower users and drive success in the digital age.



