Adafruit has announced the availability of the Digilent analog discovery 2 USB oscilloscope and logic analyzer. Developed in conjunction with Analog Devices and supported by Xilinx University Program. Priced at $275 the USB digital oscilloscope is driven by the free WaveForms software (Mac, Linux, and Windows compatible) software.

“Digilent Analog Discovery 2 is a USB oscilloscope, logic analyzer, and multi-function instrument that allows users to measure, visualize, generate, record, and control mixed-signal circuits of all kinds – using any desktop computer or Raspberry Pi 4!”

“This test and measurement device is small enough to fit in your pocket but powerful enough to replace a stack of lab equipment, providing engineering professionals, students, hobbyists. and electronic enthusiasts the freedom to work with analog and digital circuits in virtually any environment, in or out of the lab. The analog and digital inputs and outputs can be connected to a circuit using simple wire probes; alternatively, the Analog Discovery BNC Adapter and BNC probes can be used to connect and utilize the inputs and outputs.”

Features:

Two-channel USB digital oscilloscope (1MΩ, ±25V, differential, 14-bit, 100MS/s, 30MHz+*)

Two-channel arbitrary waveform generator (±5V, 14-bit, 100MS/s, 12MHz+ bandwidth*)

16-channel digital logic analyzer (3.3V CMOS and 1.8V or 5V tolerant, 100MS/s)

16-channel pattern generator (3.3V CMOS, 100MS/s)

16-channel virtual digital I/O including buttons, switches, displays, and LEDs, which is perfect for logic training applications

Two input/output digital trigger signals for linking multiple instruments or providing an external trigger source

Two-channel voltmeter

Network Analyzer with Bode, Nyquist, Nichols transfer diagrams of a circuit. The Network Analyzer has a range of 1Hz to 10MHz

Spectrum Analyzer capable of power spectrum and spectral measurements (noise floor, SFDR, SNR, THD, etc.)

Data Logger with exportable data and plot functionality

Impedance Analyzer for analyzing capacitive and inductive elements

Protocol Analyzer with SPI, I2C, CAN, AVR, and UART

Two programmable power supplies (0…+5V , 0…-5V). The maximum available output current and power depend on the Analog Discovery 2 powering choice.

Stereo audio amplifier to drive external headphones or speakers with replicated Arbitrary Waveform Generator signals

An available Software Development Kit for programming with Python and C++, and a toolkit for programming with LabVIEW.

MATLAB support for the Data Acquisition Toolbox

Source : Adafruit

