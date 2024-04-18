VOLTA TravelGo 140W USB charger with 5 connections

Imagine you’re on the go, whether you’re hopping from meeting to meeting, exploring a new city, or working remotely from a cozy café. You reach into your bag to pull out a tangle of chargers and cables, each for a different device. It’s a common scenario that can be frustrating and time-consuming. But what if you could replace all those chargers with just one sleek, powerful device? That’s where the VOLTA TravelGo USB-C charging Adapter comes into play.

VOLTA TravelGo

This nifty gadget is a 120W all-in-one charger that’s designed to be your ultimate power solution, no matter where you are. It’s compact enough to fit in your bag without taking up too much space, yet versatile enough to charge all your devices at once. With the TravelGo Adapter, you can say goodbye to the days of carrying multiple chargers and hello to a more streamlined way of powering up.

Early bird promotions are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $60 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 63% off the typical retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

The beauty of the VOLTA TravelGo Adapter lies in its space-efficient design. It combines the functions of several chargers into one small package. You won’t need separate power strips or USB hubs anymore because this adapter has multiple AC outlets and includes both USB-A and USB-C ports. This means you can easily connect a variety of devices, from your smartphone to your laptop, without the hassle of carrying extra gear.

140W USB charger with

When it comes to charging your devices, efficiency is crucial. The TravelGo Adapter allows you to charge up to six devices at the same time. This ensures that all your gadgets are powered up and ready when you need them. The charger uses advanced GaN technology, which charges your devices faster and more efficiently, all while generating less heat. This means you can power up quickly and get back to what’s important without waiting around for your devices to charge.

Safety is also a top priority with the TravelGo Adapter. It features smart charging technology that automatically adjusts the power output to match the needs of each connected device. This ensures that your gadgets are charged optimally, whether it’s a smartphone or a high-powered laptop. The charger also comes with an intelligent auto-resetting 10A fuse. This protects your devices from power surges and overheating, giving you peace of mind without the inconvenience of having to replace fuses.

If the VOLTA TravelGo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the VOLTA TravelGo 140W USB charger project explore the promotional video below.

5 Simultaneous connections

For those who love to travel, the TravelGo Adapter is a must-have. Its sleek design easily fits into any luggage, helping you keep your cables organized and your bag clutter-free. The adapter includes press-and-slide converter plugs that are easy to use and adapt to various international outlets. This makes the adapter suitable for use in over 195 countries. With the TravelGo Adapter in your travel kit, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to charge your devices no matter where your adventures take you.

The VOLTA TravelGo Adapter is more than just a charger; it’s a travel companion and a productivity booster. It’s perfect for anyone looking to simplify their charging setup. With its space-saving design, advanced charging capabilities, and readiness for global travel, it’s a valuable addition to your collection of tech tools. Embrace the simplicity and convenience that the VOLTA TravelGo Adapter offers, and leave the frustration of juggling multiple chargers in the past.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the 140W USB charger, jump over to the official VOLTA TravelGo crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



