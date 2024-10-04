ProGrade Digital Unveils Blazing Fast USB 4.0 SSD for Creative Pros

ProGrade Digital, a leading name in professional-grade memory solutions, has made a notable stride in the external portable SSD market by launching its first-ever USB 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). The new PG10 Pro SSD is designed specifically for those who demand the utmost in performance, reliability, and capacity, including photographers, videographers, and other creative professionals with large data requirements. With the USB 4.0 interface, the PG10 Pro SSD delivers innovative performance, making it a game changer in the world of external data storage.

As content creation needs continue to grow, the ability to handle multi-terabyte data transfers efficiently has become essential. ProGrade Digital’s latest SSD release is not only about capacity, but also about providing the highest sustained speed for professional workflows without the typical caveats, such as thermal throttling or slower sustained write speeds. Whether it’s for shooting 8K video footage or handling large creative projects, the PG10 Pro SSD promises to keep up with even the most demanding workflows. Below, we’ll delve deeper into the features, design, and benefits of this new product.

Key Takeaways : ProGrade Digital has launched its first USB 4.0 portable SSD, named PG10 Pro, aimed at creative professionals.

The SSD is available in 2 TB, 4 TB, and 8 TB capacities with innovative USB 4.0 technology.

The PG10 Pro SSD features impressive read and write speeds of up to 2500 MB/s, with sustained write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s.

Compatible with Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2/3.1 Type-C, it ensures versatility across various devices.

Unique features include a patented magnetic base, power sensing circuit, dual heat-sink, and a hard-shell carrying case.

The SSD comes at a price of $399.99 (2 TB), $799.99 (4 TB), and $1,399.99 (8 TB), available on major platforms including Amazon and B&H Photo.

Professional-Grade Storage

ProGrade Digital’s decision to launch the PG10 Pro SSD marks the brand’s entry into the high-performance portable SSD market, targeting professional creators who work with large files and require fast data access. Available in 2 TB, 4 TB, and 8 TB capacities, the SSD is designed with an understanding of the increasing demands of professionals handling high-resolution videos, RAW images, and other data-intensive content.

The PG10 Pro SSD features an impressive read and write speed of up to 2500 MB/s, and sustained write speeds of 1500 MB/s for the 2 TB model, and 2000 MB/s for the 4 TB and 8 TB models. Unlike many SSDs that suffer from cache depletion when subjected to long write tasks, the PG10 Pro SSD promises consistent performance, ensuring there is no drop-off in speed during data transfer. This makes it a highly desirable solution for photographers and videographers who often require stable sustained write speeds when working with continuous or extended media transfer sessions.

Another standout feature of the PG10 Pro SSD is its USB 4.0 interface, which provides data transfer rates of up to 40 Gbps (5 GB/s), a speed that can handle even the most demanding video projects. It also ensures backward compatibility with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.2, and 3.1 Type-C ports, which means you can connect it to a wide range of devices without sacrificing performance.

Designed for Creative Professionals

The PG10 Pro SSD comes packed with several unique features aimed at professionals. One of its most remarkable innovations is the patented magnetic base, which allows users to mount the SSD securely on their workspace with an included adhesive metal plate. This ensures a neat and organized workspace, a feature that is particularly useful for creators who often work with multiple SSDs simultaneously.

ProGrade has also equipped the SSD with a patent-pending power sensing circuit that comes with an LED indicator. This feature informs users if the connected host computer is not supplying the recommended 15 watts of power, a small but crucial element that can help users optimize the SSD’s performance.

To prevent thermal throttling and maintain consistent speed during prolonged data transfers, the PG10 Pro SSD is designed with a dual heat-sink structure. This design optimizes cooling and ensures that the SSD continues to perform at its peak even during high-intensity tasks. Additionally, the writable label area on the SSD allows users to identify the content inside quickly as they work through their digital workflow, providing an extra layer of organization and convenience.

The SSD is both x-ray and shock-proof, adding to its durability and reliability, especially for on-the-go creators. Additionally, each SSD comes with a unique serial number that allows for after-sales support and quality control, ensuring that users receive the best experience possible. It also includes a high-quality certified USB 4.0 cable, and a hard-shell carrying case—both of which add further value without additional cost to the user.

Performance, Versatility, and Pricing

ProGrade’s PG10 Pro SSD is about more than just speed; it’s about enhancing the user experience for professionals by providing the tools needed to work more effectively. By using USB 4.0 technology, the SSD is capable of meeting the demands of today’s most data-intensive projects. Whether it’s recording 8K video in real-time or managing large backups of high-resolution files, the PG10 Pro SSD’s blazing speeds and large capacity allow professionals to take control of their workflow without worrying about performance drops or overheating.

With its compatibility across a wide range of interfaces, from Thunderbolt 4 to USB 3.1, the PG10 Pro SSD is versatile enough to connect with almost any professional-grade device. This makes it an excellent choice for those using high-end cameras, laptops, and desktop systems. The SSD’s ability to offer sustained write speeds makes it a standout for those working on video and photo editing projects, where the ability to keep up with the pace of creative work is crucial.

The SSD comes at a price point reflective of its capabilities and the professional market it serves—with an MSRP of $399.99 for the 2 TB model, $799.99 for the 4 TB model, and $1,399.99 for the 8 TB model. Given the performance, unique features, and robust design, these SSDs are well-suited for anyone looking for reliability and speed in their storage solution.

ProGrade Digital products are available for purchase on their official website as well as on popular platforms like B&H Photo, Adorama, and Amazon. The widespread availability ensures that users worldwide can easily get their hands on this new portable SSD. With a 3-year warranty backing up the product, ProGrade aims to provide peace of mind, knowing that their investment is protected for years to come.



