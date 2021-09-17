Upgrade your network switch with the new QNAP 10GbE Switch

If you are looking to upgrade your network switch you may be interested in a new industrial grade full 10GbE switch created by the engineers over at QNAP. The QNAP QSW-IM1200-8C 10GbE Switch has been specifically designed to create high-speed networks and can easily cope with demanding environments. Featuring Layer 2 management functions in the user-friendly QSS Operating System the QSW-IM1200-8C accelerates high-speed network deployment in the rugged environments of Industry 4.0.

The QNAP QSW-IM1200-8C 10GbE Switch has been constructed to comply with IP20-rated standards and uses a fanless design and smart ventilated construction, enabling it to operate in temperatures from -30° to 65° Celsius in airy environments or from -30° to 45° Celsius in enclosed spaces such as racks.

QNAP QSW-IM1200-8C industrial grade Full 10GbE Switch specifications

Specifications of the QSW-IM1200-8C include: 12 ports (4 SFP+ ports and 8 SFP+/RJ45 combo ports); compliant with IP20 standards; withstands temperatures from -30° to 65° Celsius in airy environments or from -30° to 45° Celsius in enclosed spaces; three redundant 9V-54V DC power supplies and a circuit breaker; compliant with IEEE 802.3x and IEEE 802.3az; Auto Negotiation; compatible with 10GbE and NBASE-T technologies to support five network speeds (10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 1Gbps, and 100Mbps)

“With the growing prevalence of smart industries and factory automation, QNAP introduces a brand new industrial-grade 10GbE Managed Switch Solution, enabling user-friendly high-speed networking deployment in demanding environments.” said Ricky Ho, QNAP Product Manager.”

Source : QNAP

