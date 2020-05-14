UnSmudge glasses and smartphone screen cleaner

Cleaning your glasses with the wrong cloth can cause scratches and damage to your expensive lenses, one new handy solution that can also clean your smartphone screen is UnSmudge. If like me you use your T-shirt or fleece you could be causing irreparable damage to your lenses hindering the crystal-clear view out of the box.

The UnSmudge portable eyeglass cleaner and smartphone sanitiser is available via Kickstarter just $22 or roughly £19, with worldwide delivery expected to take place during August 2020.

“If you wear eyeglasses or sunglasses, you know the problem of they getting smudgy from time to time. By now, the whole world knows what germs, bacteria and viruses can do to our lives. You know your phone screen is full of germs. Protect your selves from those germs with UnSmudge.”

– Anyone who wears eyeglasses knows the problem of eyeglasses getting smudgy. It could be anything that causes the problem: Air, dust, sweat, moisture, rain, oil from skin, eyelashes, etc. Whatever may be the cause, smudgy glasses are an annoying and recurring problem for many of us.

– Current Solution: For most people, the go-to solution is to use their T-shirt. Some concerned ones carry a microfiber cloth in their pocket.

– Using T-Shirt/clothes to clean eyeglasses does not solve the problem. They might leave invisible scratches on the glasses.

– Using microfiber cloth might sound like a good idea, but it is incomplete. A microfiber cloth in a pocket or in a purse will in itself attract small particles. And cleaning smudges without a cleaning liquid does not clean the smudges completely.

– When we are home, we can always use some cleaning liquid and clean the glasses.

– What about the times we need to clean smudges when we are outside/ away from the kitchen?

Source : Kickstarter

