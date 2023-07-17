New Unreal Engine 5.2 features tested and explained by Digital Foundry

The recently launched Unreal Engine 5.2 has ushered in a range of enhancements that promise to change the landscape of game development, offering an unprecedented level of detail and performance. The team over at Digital Foundry has created a great overview video testing a few of the new Unreal Engine 5.2 features out providing their verdict. Check out the video embedded below.

Unreal Engine 5.2

For those of you unfamiliar with Unreal Engine 5 is a powerful real-time 3D creation platform used for creating interactive experiences across various platforms. It introduces new features like Nanite, a rendering technology that allows for importing highly detailed assets, Lumen, a global illumination system, and World Partition, a virtualized geometry system. Other improvements include enhanced animation and physics systems, improved audio capabilities, and a revamped editor interface. The full release is expected in late 2022 or early 2023.

Procedural Generation: A Game-changer in Scene Construction

Unreal Engine 5.2 showcases a significant update in procedural generation, a state-of-the-art feature that automates the placement and arrangement of environmental elements in gaming scenarios. To understand the impact of this feature, you need look no further than the Electric Dreams demo, where it created stunning natural outdoor environments. Procedural generation eases the manual labor in game development while simultaneously enabling highly detailed and visually impressive environments. This feature indeed marks a stride toward an era where crafting realistic and immersive environments could become second nature to game developers.

Leveraging Nanite Technology: Advancing Visual Quality

The engine’s newest version capitalizes on nanite technology, offering enhanced visual aesthetics for both opaque objects and alpha mass transparencies. This improvement seeks to provide a heightened visual experience, taking game environments a step closer to lifelike realism.

Hardware Lumen: Lighting the Way for Performance

Unreal Engine 5.2 introduces significant enhancements to Hardware Lumen, a lighting technology, especially in larger overlapping environments. The result? Even on high-quality settings, you can expect improved visuals and performance, making your gaming experiences both visually stunning and seamlessly smooth.

Addressing CPU Limitations: Room for Improvement

Despite the notable advancements, Unreal Engine 5.2 still has hurdles to overcome says Digital Foundry. The engine currently grapples with CPU limitations, particularly during swift in-game navigation. It struggles to scale efficiently across multiple threads, a pressing issue considering the increasing shift toward CPUs with more cores and threads. However, the new Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS3) frame generation promises to alleviate this issue.

DLSS3: A Sigh of Relief for CPU Constraints

DLSS3 can significantly boost performance in CPU-limited situations, nearly doubling the visual fluidity. It’s an essential tool any developer should consider when working on an Unreal Engine 5 game. The impact of DLSS3 could be far-reaching, opening up new possibilities for visually intense and complex games that run smoothly even on average hardware.

Shader Compilation: A Stride towards Stutter-free Gameplay

Digital Foundry explains that Unreal Engine 5.2 has also made improvements to shader compilation behavior, aiming to eliminate game stuttering. However, the new system isn’t flawless and may still produce occasional stutters. It’s advisable for developers to pair this new system with the older offline pre-caching system for optimal player experience.

Traversal Stutter

One area where Unreal Engine 5.2 could use some fine-tuning Digital Foundry explains is traversal stutter, which occurs during world traversal in games. While progress has been made, there is still room for improvement to ensure smoother gameplay.

Apart from these prominent updates, Unreal Engine 5.2 also incorporates several smaller enhancements that we can look forward to exploring in the future. This new version is a testament to the engine’s ongoing evolution, pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the gaming industry.

While Unreal Engine 5.2 has its strengths and weaknesses, the overall improvements suggest a promising future for game developers and gamers alike. The upgrades, along with those yet to come, will significantly shape the future of game development, offering the potential for ever more immersive and engaging virtual worlds.

Source : DF



