Uncharted film Easter eggs revealed

Uncharted fans and PlayStation gamers may be interested in a new video published by Sony this week to the PlayStation YouTube channel revealing the Uncharted film Easter eggs you can find in the movie which is now available to watch on streaming services such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime and more.

The Uncharted film premiered in theatre screens worldwide during February 2022 and stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas. The Uncharted movie was originally set to premiere on December 18, 2020, but was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.” Also check out the films trailer below to whet your appetite case you fancy watching it over the weekend. Be warned there are spoilers in the Easter egg reveal video embedded below.

“Nolan North, voice of Nathan Drake from the “Uncharted” Video Game series, takes you through easter eggs in the movie that are nods to the video game. Uncover all the secrets. “

How many Easter eggs did you spot when you watch the uncharted film?

Source : Sony Pictures

