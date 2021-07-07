HP BP5000 liquid cooled silent, ultra short throw 4K projector

If you are searching for an ultra short throw 4K projector you may be interested in the liquid cooled HP BP5000, 6000 Lumen projection TV system that is capable of projecting an image 150 inches in size from just 19 inches away and supports Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa and Hey Google. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $2735 or £2026 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Unlike traditional LCD TV, projected image diffusion technology does not generate direct light, thus providing visual comfort over long-term viewing, protecting the eyes of you and your loved ones. Measured from the light source at a brightness of 6000 optical lumens (2000 ANSI lumens), the optical engine offers high dynamic contrast ratio. This enables impactful cinematic experiences that is effectively immune to the interference of ambient light.”

The HP BP5000 campaign has already raised its required pledge goal and if fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the HP BP5000 short throw 4K projector project review the promotional video below.

“An embedded eye protection motion sensor automatically switches off the laser light source when it detects those that may be too close to the projector, avoiding visual damage caused by laser light. With a world-first advanced liquid cooling structure within, it enables efficient heat-dissipation. This ensures HP BP5000 runs completely silent, thus maximizing operational life and immersive entertainment experiences without any unnecessary noise.”

“HP BP5000 uses a precision lens featuring a short focal length with an ultra-short throw projection ratio of 0.23:1. Just place it on a TV cabinet against the wall to instantly create a larger-than-life viewing experience of up to 150’’ – obstruction-free.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the short throw 4K projector, jump over to the official HP BP5000 ultra short throw projector campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals