Ultimate Fishing Simulator now available on Xbox One

If you have been unable to fish during the current lockdown you may be interested to know that the Ultimate Fishing Simulator game is now available on the Xbox One, after previously launching on PC systems. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the fishing simulation game and its DLCs.

The Ultimate Fishing Simulator game includes three DLCs :

• Moraine Lake

• Kariba Dam

• Greenland

“Ultimate Fishing Simulator is a comprehensive fishing simulator which allows using various techniques, in different places around the world and most importantly, you don’t need a permanent connection to the Internet for it. If you are bored of waiting for fish to take and falling asleep in front of the computer, this means that you have played a bad game! In the Ultimate Fishing Simulator, this will never happen. Select the appropriate equipment and bait, cast your line and wait for a bite. Success is guaranteed. In addition to traditional fishing techniques, in Ultimate Fishing Simulator you’ll also find a winter map where you will be able to go ice fishing! Buy an auger at the store, find a suitable location and drill an air hole. But not too small, so that you can remove the fish.”

“There are two modes of difficulties in the Ultimate Fishing Simulator, thanks to which there is something for everyone. Normal Mode allows you to enjoy the game in all its glory. In normal mode, all the features in the game are included. Realistic Mode requires more patience and efficiency from the player. Fish will be biting less and will fight longer. Some of the game features in this mode are disabled, such as the underwater camera. Every fisherman likes to admire his trophies. Some release their fish, other stuff and hang them on their walls. In Ultimate Fishing Simulator you can exactly do the same! Decide what you want to do with the fish you catch. Sell? Release? Stuff? The choice is yours.”

Source : Major Nelson

