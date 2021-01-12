OWC create world’s first U.2 Carrier Shuttle for 3.5-inch drive bays



OWC has introduced the worlds first U.2 Carrier Shuttle for 3.5-inch Drive Bays, with is available preconfigured with OWC’s Aura Pro NVMe SSDs and combines four NVMe M.2 SSDs. The OWC U2 Shuttle can be used with U.2 port-equipped PCs and servers, as well as OWC storage and PCIe expansion solutions and offers everything you have “always wanted in a multiple blade SSD”. The OWC U2 Shuttle will be available later this month during January 2021 priced at $150.

“The OWC U2 Shuttle are optimized for the best and longest working life. From running double checks on data and correcting errors to ensuring the uniform use of its flash media, Aura equipped U2 Shuttles are calibrated for endurance as a factory pre-set. You can also add your own NVMe M.2 2280 SSDs to create a custom configuration for your particular need.”

– Configurable: Choose from preconfigured solutions or add your own NVMe M.2 2280 SSDs

– Easy RAID – Plug and play out of the box or enjoy more RAID variations than traditional dual drive enclosures – up to RAID 10

– Compatible: Use with OWC Helios 3S, OWC ThunderBay Flex 8, and the new OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual, as well as any computer with U.2 support and an available 3.5″ drive bay

– Easy swaps: Move between OWC U.2 storage devices as well as PCs, enclosures, and servers

– Media workflows: Dramatically lowers production-to-lab shipping costs vs. shipping larger, heavier drives

– Secure: Key lock for data security compliance

– Worry-free: Up to 1 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support

Source : OWC

