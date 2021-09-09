Twitter is testing out new Communities feature

Twitter has announced that it is testing out a new Communities feature for its platform. This new feature is designed to help you connect to people who are interested in the same things and topics.

These new communities will be moderated and the moderators will be the ones who pick the focus of the community.

Some conversations aren’t for everyone, just the people who want to talk about the thing you want to talk about. When you join a Community, you can Tweet directly to that group instead of to all your followers. Only members in the same Community are able to reply and join the conversation so it stays intimate and relevant.

While you can Tweet only to your Community for a focused conversation, Community pages and timelines are publicly available so anyone can read, Quote Tweet, and report Community Tweets. We want to continue to support public conversation and help people find Communities that match their interests, while also creating a more intimate space for conversation. You can find out more details about this new Twitter Communities feature from Twitter at the link below, it will be interesting to see how Twitter develops this new feature. Source Twitter

