Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter

Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has announced he is resigning from the company, he will remain on the board of the company and Parag Agrawal has taken over as the new CEO.

He will continue as a member of the board until his term expires in 2022, Parag Agrawal has been Chief Technology Officer at Twitter since 2017.

I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead,” said Dorsey.

Bret Taylor, Twitter’s incoming Independent Board Chair said, “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jack for his visionary leadership and unrelenting dedication to Twitter since its founding. Jack returned to Twitter and turned the Company around at the most critical time. The progress since then has been nothing short of incredible. Jack has given the world something invaluable and we will continue to carry it forward.”

Taylor noted, “Parag understands Twitter and appreciates the Company’s unique potential. He has been instrumental in tackling our most important priorities, including accelerating our development velocity, and I know he’ll hit the ground running to strengthen execution and deliver results. The Board has the utmost confidence in Parag.”

it will be interesting to see how Twitter performs with its new CEO.

Source @jack, PR Newswire

