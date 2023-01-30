Twelve South HoverBar Tower stand for iPad launched

Twelve South has launched its latest accessory for the Apple iPad, the Twelve South HoverBar Tower, the device is designed to let you use your iPad in a number of different ways.

The new HoverBar Tower is designed to let you use your iPad hands-free, it can be used for things like exercise and more.

HoverBar Tower is a flexible floor stand for iPad that’s perfect for Apple Fitness+ workouts and so much more. Attach your iPad to this height adjustable stand and workout with your favorite trainers anywhere in your home or outside on the porch.

Position this floor stand low to the ground for a yoga class, at eye level for music lessons, or in front of your stationary bike. HoverBar Tower can even hold iPad above your desktop monitor as a second (or third) screen. Use iPad in unlimited ways with HoverBar Tower.

Here are some of the features:

Holds your iPad hands-free for Apple Fitness+ workouts

Adjusts iPad screen height from under 3-feet to over 5-feet

Provides stable iPad use alongside home exercise equipment

Compatible with all iPad models, even with most cases attached

You can find out more details about the new Twelve South HoverBar Tower over at Twelve South at the link below. The device comes in two colors, black or white and it costs $129.99 in the US and £129.99 in the UK.

Source Twelve South





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals