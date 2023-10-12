tvOS 17.1 beta 3 released to developers

Apple has released tvOS 17.1 beta 3 to developers for the Apple TV, the new beta comes a week after the previous beta. Apple also released iOS 17,.1 beta 3 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17.1 beta 3 for the iPad, watchOS 10.1 beta 3 for the Apple Watch, and macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta 3 for the Mac.

For those in the developer community eager to access and experiment with the new tvOS 17.1 beta 3 software, it’s currently accessible for download. A wealth of information about this software update and its intricacies can be explored on Apple’s official developer portal. Those interested can navigate to the specified link provided to delve deeper into the specifics of the software.

This new beta does not appear to come with any major new features for the Apple TV, it mainly includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the Apple TV, there may be some other features added before the final version is released.

As for release timelines, there’s a general expectation that Apple will officially launch tvOS 17.1 by the close of October. Alongside this, it’s anticipated that the aforementioned iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, and macOS Sonoma 14.1 will see their public releases around the same period. As and when we gain insights regarding an exact launch date or any other relevant details, rest assured, we’ll promptly share that information with our readers.

Source Apple



