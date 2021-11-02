tvOS 15.1.1 update lands on the Apple TV

Apple recently released tvOS 15.1 for the Apple TV and now they have released another software update, tvOS 15.1.1.

The tvOS 15.1.1 software update has been made available to the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K, the update apparently comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the Apple TV.

As yet there are no details of any major new features in this new tvOS software update for the Apple TV, the update is now available to download as an over-the-air update.

You can install the latest tvOS software update on the Apple TV by going to System > Software update on the Apple TV.

As we mentioned previously Apple recently released their iOS 15.1 updates for the iPhone and iPad and also the tvOS 15.1 update for the Apple TV. These updates brought some new features to the iPhone and iPad and of course the Apple TV.

One of the main features that were introduced with the updates was Apple’s new SharePlay feature that lets you watch TV shows and movies with your friends over FaceTime, this works with the Apple TV.

The tvOS 15.1 updates also added support for Spatial Audi to the Apple TV when used with the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones and more.

Source MacRumors

