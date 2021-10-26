Apple releases tvOS 15.1

Apple has released a number of updates for its devices, this includes the new tvOS 15.1 software update for the Apple TV.

The tvOS 15.1 update brings a range of new features to the Apple TV, this includes the new SharePlay feature and more.

Here is what is included in the update:

For All of You: Browse a new row in the Apple TV app to find something that everyone in the house can’t wait to watch.

Shared with You: Movies and shows shared through Messages appear in a new row in the Apple TV app.

Spatial Audio: Listen with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for a theater-like experience with sound that surrounds you.

Smart AirPods routing: Get an automatic onscreen notification to magically connect your AirPods.

HomeKit camera enhancements: View multiple cameras around the house at the same time on your Apple TV.

Room-filling stereo sound: Pair two HomePod mini speakers with Apple TV 4K and enjoy rich, balanced sound for everything you watch.

the new tvOS 15.1 update is now available to download for the Apple TV, you can install the update from the Settings menu on your device. Apple has also released iOS 15.1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.1 for the iPad, macOS Monterey for the Mac and watchOS 8.1 for the Apple Watch.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals