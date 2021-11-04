Turtle Beach Velocityone Flight Controller for Xbox $380

Virtual pilots and flight simulator enthusiasts patiently waiting for the release of the Turtle Beach Velocityone Flight Controller for Xbox, will be pleased to know that it is now available to preorder priced at $379.95. The VelocityOne Flight controller provides everything a pilot needs including throttle quadrant with dedicated trim wheel and a realistic yoke with integrated rudder controls. As well as providing an immersive audio experience and the ability tocoordinate your flight using the integrated headset audio jack.

The Velocityone features true-to-life 180° yoke handle rotation tuned for smooth and precise adjustments of any aircraft. Together with a non-contact hall effect sensor in the yoke shaft and dual lever and vernier controls along with 10 programmable buttons and an integrated trim wheel. Enabling you to customise your throttle controls as and finish them off with the included custom lever handles.

The status panel provides real-time status alerts and allows you to monitor essential cockpit navigation and engine systems, being alerted whenever a warning is detected. Light colours can also be customised and 2 different panels provide the ability to fine tune your cockpit to your flight style. “Equipped with two POV & two HAT switches to toggle between multiple different camera views. 18 additional buttons included so you can navigate any aircraft in confidence and remap controls to your preference. Taxi, land and turn with ease using integrated rudder controls and toe brake buttons at your fingertips.”

Velocityone Flight Controller for Xbox

“Gamers looking for the ultimate flight simulator experience on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs need look no further than the groundbreaking Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight simulation control system. Designed for Xbox and developed in collaboration with aeronautical engineers and pilots, VelocityOne Flight offers intuitive and realistic controls and equips users across all experience levels with an all-inclusive system to experience the thrill of flight.

The included modular throttle quadrant with integrated trim wheel, both lever and vernier controls, and swappable lever handles offers at-home aviators enhanced customization and a realistic flight experience for both light and heavy aircraft. A simple USB connection offers users an easy setup process whether playing on an Xbox console or Windows 10.”

“We had over 21k fans sign-up to be notified when pre-orders were available so if you’ve been considering upgrading your current PC flight sim hardware or you’re interested in playing Flight Sim 2020 on Xbox Series X|S, reserve your VelocityOne Flight now because interest is very high,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation.

“As a pilot and hardcore flight simmer myself, my experience with VelocityOne Flight has been nothing short of fantastic. We’ve seen similar interest and anticipation from the flight sim community as well as from gamers looking forward to experiencing the thrill of flight for the first time on Xbox. VelocityOne Flight will deliver the most realistic simulation experience on Xbox and PC, and pre-ordering now will be the best way to ensure you get one first. For the great price of $379.95, there’s nothing else like it”

Source : Turtle Beach

