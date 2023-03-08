Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Teal and Pink Colorways unveiled

Turtle Beach had this week announced the availability of its new Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Teal and Pink Colorways providing a couple more options for gamers to choose from. Priced at $130 the new headphones are now available to purchase directly from the official Turtle Beach online store and are the company’s first certified CarbonNeutral products. Offering gamers a 48+ hour battery life on a single charge together with 3D spatial surround sound, crystal-clear mic performance says Turtle Beach.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600

“Since their August 2020 debut, Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 Gen 2 has been the #1 best-selling headset series. Additionally, popular gaming publication MP1st reviewed the Designed for Xbox Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and awarded it their Editor’s Choice designation, saying, “They’re excellent, and maybe in fact amongst the best headsets I have ever used on consoles.””

“Turtle Beach’s Designed for Xbox Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX wireless multiplatform gaming headset delivers incredible battery life and high-quality game audio. A monster 48+ hour battery life keeps the headset going for days while a low-latency, lossless connection to your game system is handled by Turtle Beach’s proprietary lag-free 2.4 GHz wireless USB transmitter. With the simple flip of a switch, players can select their favorite game system and experience immersive, 3D spatial surround sound through large and powerful 50 mm speakers, and crystal-clear chat with the Gen 2’s flip-to-mute microphone. Soft, ProSpecs glasses-friendly ear cushions offer plush comfort, and easy access controls let players adjust their settings and activate features like Superhuman Hearing for a proven competitive advantage.”

“The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX upped the series’ already impressive offering with a massive 48+ hour battery life and multiplatform connectivity with more gaming systems, in addition to the powerful 3D spatial surround sound, crystal-clear mic performance, and unmatched comfort that’s made the Stealth 600 series headsets top-selling products since their debut. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Teal and Pink join the Black, Midnight Red, and Arctic Camo colorways for the same $129.99 MSRP, and all options are available now at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide.”

Source : TB





