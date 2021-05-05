SongBird 3D printed record turntable kit from £135

Frame Theory 3D has taken to Kickstarter this week to launch its new 3D printable record turntable kit aptly named the SongBird. The unique turntable has been specifically designed to be easily printed on a wide-ranging of 3D printers currently available on the market and provides a great way to enhance your 3D printing skills as well as learn more about how turntables are constructed. “Our goal is to give people a starting point into this exciting field” says Charlie Ransford, Co-Founder and designer of the SongBird.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $182 or £135 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 10% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the SongBird campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the SongBird turntable project view the promotional video below.

“At Frame Theory 3D, we’ve been working tirelessly over the last year to bring you our first 3D printing kit and here it is: The SongBird Turntable. Take your 3D printing skills to the next level through this exciting and original kit, or test the 3D printing waters by getting our pre-printed kit and discover just how much is possible with a domestic 3D printer. The SongBird has been in the making for over a year now and we’re super excited for the kits to finally be in your hands! We’re also working on some new kits which we can’t wait to tell you about!”

“We not only create products and designs that are intended to last a long time, we teach you how to make them. Should you need to replace any part of any of our kits, you can repair it with ease by simply re-printing the file. You will gain an intimate understanding of not only the Songbird, but all turntables work, whilst learning the skills of 3D printing.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the turntable, jump over to the official SongBird crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

