Tropico 6 New Frontiers DLC launches on PC

PC gamers looking for a new challenge this week might be interested in the latest DLC in the Tropico series. Tropico 6 New Frontiers DLC put players in control of the country task and then with ensuring that it stays ahead of its international competition. Check out the videos below to learn more about what you can expect from Tropico 6 which is now available to play on the PC with the cosmic DLC arriving for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles on 15th December 2022.

“It’s a wide world out there and El Prez is taking his persuasion tactics to galactic heights. With the new Space Port Complex, players will embark on launching Tropico into a glorious new future as they construct rockets and delve into research. Take on the Space Race, walk on the Moon and establish the first Mars colony of humankind with the all-new Mission Mars campaign.”

“New characters, buildings and edicts open countless possibilities to make more money, keep your citizens happy and improve upon that Tropican perfection. You can even customise a fresh look for El Prez and his palace that is out of this world. But be warned, even with a stellar plan there is no greater risk than space exploration and who knows what unforeseen circumstances await. You’ll need to be creative if you want to claim glory for Tropico.”

Reach for the stars with Tropico 6 – New Frontiers: Together with the brand-new Spaceport Complex, the new mechanics open up exciting possibilities for you to play sandbox scenarios and significantly expand the end-game experience. Expanding your Mars colony by sending more and more Tropicans into space not only gets rid of unwelcome citizens, but also secures valuable bonuses for your island nation.

Mission Mars: The new campaign with 5 missions lets Tropico compete against the international competition in the research race. Meet new and familiar characters from the Tropico series, including the Professor, Hector Sanchez, Patch and Veronica Veneno, and lead your nation into a glorious future!

9 new buildings shoot to the sky! Complete your assembly lines in the new Spaceport Complex and meet the increased energy demand with the Fusion Reactor and the Reclaimer. With the new vertical stacking mechanic, you can expand the Capsule Cluster, Agriculture Tower and Synthetic Food Lab to meet the needs of your subjects. You can also show the world how modern and entertaining Tropico is with the Hologram Funhouse.

New design options for your palace and El Presidente! With the additional decorations and an all-new accessory, you’ll be perfectly prepared for the challenges of the space race!

2 new edicts: Turn your space missions into more money with the “Space Soap Opera” or use “Hear the Call” to get your citizens to the spaceship.

Source : Kalypso Media





