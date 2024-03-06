Turtlebug quick pitch travel hammock stand

When you arrive at camp or your desired location, the last thing you want to do is spend hours setting up your hammock for a relaxing afternoon or nights sleep. Imagine setting up your hammock in less than a minute, without the hassle of finding two perfectly spaced trees or dealing with complicated rigging. The Turtlebug Hammock Stand by YOBOgear makes this possible, offering outdoor enthusiasts like you a new level of convenience and comfort. This stand is engineered to enhance your relaxation in the great outdoors, whether you’re unwinding in your backyard or camping in the wilderness.

The Turtlebug is a testament to YOBOgear’s commitment to quality and innovation. With its user-friendly assembly, you can establish your resting spot quickly and effortlessly. The stand features patent-pending hubs made from glass-reinforced nylon, which allow for a secure and simple setup. This means you can spend less time fiddling with equipment and more time enjoying the serenity of nature.

Early bird rewards are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $165 or £130 (depending on current exchange rates). Designed with adaptability in mind, the Turtlebug is available in four sizes—chair, lounger, camper, and mini—to suit various outdoor activities and personal preferences. It’s versatile enough to be used in different environments, from a peaceful park to the rugged outdoors. For those who don’t shy away from the elements, the stand even offers a rainfly attachment, providing shelter from the rain and ensuring that your outdoor adventure doesn’t have to end when the weather turns.

Travel hammock stand

YOBOgear understands the importance of portability for the travel-savvy adventurer. The stand’s design allows it to pack down compactly, fitting into backpacks and small storage spaces with ease. You can carry two stands in a 30L backpack, ensuring that you can bring the comforts of a hammock on your travels without sacrificing valuable space or comfort.

Durability is a key factor when it comes to outdoor gear, and the Turtlebug travel hammock stand is built to last. Constructed from 6000 series aluminum, it has a high strength-to-weight ratio and can support weights ranging from 300 to 500 lbs, depending on the model. The stand’s structure includes four main weight-bearing legs and two stability support poles, providing a firm foundation on even the most irregular terrain.

Assuming that the Turtlebug funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2024. To learn more about the Turtlebug quick pitch travel hammock stand project play the promotional video below.

YOBOgear’s dedication to enhancing your outdoor experiences is evident in the Turtlebug. This product is a reflection of the brand’s pursuit of excellence, combining innovative design with sturdy construction. It promises to be an indispensable part of your gear collection, whether you’re a casual relaxer or a serious camper.

The Turtlebug by YOBOgear is a versatile, portable solution for outdoor relaxation that simplifies setup and offers flexibility for various environments. It’s built to endure the rigors of outdoor use, making it a valuable asset for any outdoor excursion. With this unique hammock stand, you can elevate your outdoor adventures and enjoy the perfect blend of convenience and comfort.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and feature breakdown for the quick pitch travel hammock stand, jump over to the official Turtlebug crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals