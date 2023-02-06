45W Universal USB-C travel adapter $46

If you are looking for a small compact multifunctional USB-C travel adapter you may be interested in the new range of all-in-one devices from XVZ. Providing the ability to charge up to 6 devices simultaneously with 1 x USB-C port 4 x USB-A ports and 1 x Universal Input Socket. The travel adapter has been designed to provide a solution for all your charging needs during your international adventures. The adapter’s AC output is also shielded to help ensure that only power connectors are plugged into it. Especially important for the safety of children as yout travel to far off destinations.

USB-C travel adapter

“Since different countries have different electrical systems and use different sockets and plug configurations, people often can not charge their phones in foreign countries. However, by attacking a universal travel adapter to a socket, you can transform or convert it to a configuration that matches your plug type. Using the multifunctional adapters will help you travel without worrying about where you will be able to charge your devices. With them, you can charge your phone or any other electrical device safely in any country you are traveling to. Hence, an adapter will enable you to travel to any part of the world without worries of your phone dying on you and getting you stranded.”

