Transform Your TV into a Masterpiece: Samsung’s Art Basel Debut

The Samsung Art Store is transforming how art enthusiasts experience and interact with contemporary masterpieces. Available exclusively on Samsung’s lifestyle TV, The Frame, the Art Store offers subscribers access to curated collections from renowned institutions like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Museum of Modern Art, and now, Art Basel. This innovative platform allows users to transform their living spaces into personal galleries, showcasing iconic works of art with lifelike visuals.

The latest collaboration with Art Basel brings a quarterly rotation of curated collections from leading international galleries directly to subscribers. This partnership underscores Samsung’s commitment to making high-quality art accessible to everyone, blending innovative display technology with cultural enrichment. With the Samsung Art Store, users can explore a diverse range of artistic styles and movements, from classic masterpieces to contemporary works, all from the comfort of their own homes.

Immersive Viewing Experience

The Frame’s advanced display technology ensures that every artwork is displayed with stunning clarity and depth. The Pantone Validated ArtfulColor Certification guarantees that colors are rendered accurately and consistently, while the Anti-Reflection Matte Display minimizes glare and reflections, creating an immersive viewing experience that closely mimics the look and feel of a traditional canvas.

In addition to its art-focused features, The Frame features a range of specifications that make it a versatile and powerful entertainment hub. With screen sizes ranging from 32 to 85 inches, there’s a model to suit every space and preference. The Frame also offers access to Samsung TV Plus, which provides over 2,700 free channels, including 400+ premium channels, ensuring that users have an endless supply of content to explore.

Seamless Integration and Customization

One of the standout features of The Frame is its ability to seamlessly blend into any décor. The customizable bezels, available in multiple colors and designs through DecoTVFrames, allow users to match the TV to their existing interior design scheme. Whether you prefer a classic wooden frame or a sleek metallic finish, The Frame can be tailored to suit your personal style.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, The Frame also serves as a smart home hub, allowing users to control compatible devices directly from the TV. With Samsung Knox security built-in, users can have peace of mind knowing that their connected devices and personal data are protected.

Pricing and Availability

The Frame is available in a variety of sizes, ranging from 32 to 85 inches, ensuring there’s an option for every home and budget. Pricing starts at $599 for smaller models and scales up for larger sizes. The Samsung Art Store subscription is available for a monthly fee, giving users unlimited access to thousands of artworks, including the exclusive Art Basel collections. The Frame is available for purchase through Samsung’s official website and authorized retailers worldwide.

Elevate Your Home Entertainment Experience

The Frame represents a new era in home entertainment, where art and technology converge to create a truly immersive and enriching experience. Whether you’re a passionate art collector, a casual appreciator, or simply looking to add a touch of sophistication to your living space, The Frame offers a unique and compelling solution.

As part of Samsung’s lifestyle TV lineup, which also includes The Serif and The Sero, The Frame demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design. By continually pushing the boundaries of what a TV can be, Samsung is redefining the role of technology in our daily lives, making it more accessible, engaging, and inspiring than ever before.

Source: Samsung



