Transcend DDR4 3200 MHz industrial modules unveiled

Transcend as this week announce the imminent availability of new DDR4 3200 MHz Industrial Modules, created for 5G networking and “intelligent computing at the edge” applications. The new DDR4-3200 memory modules fully comply with JEDEC specification and are optimized for Intel, AMD, and ARM processors, featuring high transmission bandwidth at 3200MT/s, low latency, and low power consumption, running at 1.2 V.

The line-up includes Unbuffered Long-DIMM, Unbuffered SO-DIMM, ECC Long-DIMM, ECC SO-DIMM, and Registered Long-DIMM, addressing the varied, and often strict, form factor requirements.

– For embedded desktops, high-end laptops, and edge computing – As industries begin utilizing 5G infrastructure, demand for high-performance, large-capacity memory grows. Transcend’s DDR4-3200 memory modules feature capacities from 8 GB to 32 GB, enabling overclocking for high-end servers, computers, workstations, unmanned devices, AI-powered equipment, and smart systems from the core to the edge.

– Low power consumption at 1.2 V – DDR4 cuts energy needs by running at just 1.2 V. These modules consume far less power than their predecessors DDR3, DDR2, and DDR. While the world prepares for future memory-hungry core processors and motherboards, the DDR4 keeps its energy budget low.

– Future-compatible memory that transmits data at 3200MT/s – In the 5G era, large volumes of data are being generated and processed in real-time by connected edge devices, blurring the line between telecommunications and computer networking. This creates a need for short response times and low redundancy. DDR4-3200 memory modules feature low latency and ultra-high transfer speeds at 3200MT/s, fueling the 5G revolution by meeting data transmission and computing demands.

Source : TPU

