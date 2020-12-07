Toyota is making its Fuel Cell Technology available to other companies

Toyota has announced that it is making its fuel cell technology available to other companies, the car maker has established a new European Fuel Cell Business Group.

This will be used to oversee its Fuel Cell technology developments and also work with other companies on development of the technology.

To maximise the opportunities for hydrogen in Europe, Toyota Motor Europe (TME) has established a Fuel Cell Business Group to oversee its hydrogen activities across the region. Based in Brussels, it will strengthen the business case for hydrogen and support its introduction into mobility and other fields, making it accessible to new commercial partners. This will support the company’s long-term sustainability strategy, in order to have a deeper impact on the SDGs.

Speaking at Toyota’s Kenshiki forum last week, Thiebault Paquet, Director of the Fuel Cell Business Group said: “The benefits of hydrogen are clear. That’s why we expect our global sales of fuel cell systems to increase by a factor of 10 in the short term, and why we have dramatically increased our production capacity.

