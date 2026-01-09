300hp Carbon Fiber and Only 200 Units: The Toyota GR Yaris MORIZO RR

The Toyota GR Yaris MORIZO RR is a limited-edition performance car that embodies the pinnacle of engineering and motorsport-inspired design. Developed under the guidance of Akio Toyoda, also known as “Morizo,” this vehicle is a testament to Toyota Gazoo Racing’s dedication to pushing boundaries in motorsports. With only 200 units slated for production, this exclusive model is set to debut in spring 2026, coinciding with Toyota’s participation in the 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hours. The GR Yaris MORIZO RR is not just a car; it’s a collector’s dream and a celebration of Toyota’s racing heritage.

Unmatched Performance and Precision

At the core of the GR Yaris MORIZO RR is a carefully engineered 300hp powertrain, delivering a balance of raw power and refined precision. This high-performance engine is paired with advanced technologies designed to enhance handling, control, and overall driving dynamics. The Nürburgring-tuned suspension system ensures that the car is equally adept on the racetrack and on everyday roads, offering versatility without compromising performance.

Key performance features include:

A unique “Morizo” 4WD mode with a 50:50 torque distribution, providing superior traction and stability in demanding driving conditions.

with a 50:50 torque distribution, providing superior traction and stability in demanding driving conditions. Electric power steering is calibrated for precise feedback and immediate responsiveness, ensuring an engaging driving experience.

These innovations ensure that every input from the driver translates into confident, controlled, and exhilarating performance, making the GR Yaris MORIZO RR a standout in its class.

Aerodynamic Design with Carbon Fiber Precision

The GR Yaris MORIZO RR’s exterior design is a seamless blend of aesthetics and functionality. Carbon fiber components, including the rear wing, bonnet, front spoiler, and side skirts, play a critical role in reducing weight while optimizing aerodynamics. These enhancements not only improve performance but also give the car a bold and aggressive stance that commands attention.

Distinctive design elements include:

An exclusive Gravel Khaki body color , complemented by a Piano Black radiator grille and Matt Bronze wheels, creates a striking visual contrast.

, complemented by a Piano Black radiator grille and Matt Bronze wheels, creates a striking visual contrast. Yellow brake calipers and MORIZO RR badging, underscoring the car’s motorsport-inspired identity.

Every detail of the GR Yaris MORIZO RR’s exterior has been carefully crafted to reflect its high-performance pedigree and exclusivity, making sure it stands out both on the road and in a collector’s garage.

Interior: Where Luxury Meets Functionality

Inside the GR Yaris MORIZO RR, the focus is on creating an environment that merges luxury with practicality. The suede-finished steering wheel, accented with yellow stitching, provides a tactile connection to the car, while the modified paddle shifters ensure seamless gear changes during spirited driving. The seats, designed with yellow stitching, embroidery, and perforations, offer a perfect balance of comfort and support, catering to both daily commutes and high-performance driving.

Notable interior features include:

A GR full TFT gauge display with a unique “Morizo mode,” delivering real-time performance data to keep the driver informed and engaged.

with a unique “Morizo mode,” delivering real-time performance data to keep the driver informed and engaged. A serial number plate engraved with the MORIZO RR logo, emphasizing the car’s exclusivity and limited production.

The interior design of the GR Yaris MORIZO RR is a harmonious blend of form and function, making sure that every drive is as enjoyable as it is memorable.

Motorsport-Inspired Development

The GR Yaris MORIZO RR is deeply rooted in Toyota Gazoo Racing’s motorsport expertise, with its development heavily influenced by lessons learned on the track. Akio Toyoda’s personal experience racing the GR Yaris at the Nürburgring 24 Hours played a pivotal role in shaping the car’s design and performance. This hands-on approach ensures that the vehicle is not only track-ready but also excels in real-world driving conditions.

One of the standout innovations is the Gazoo Racing Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT). Tested extensively during the Nürburgring race, this system delivers smooth and rapid gear shifts, enhancing both drivability and performance. The integration of motorsport-derived technologies into the production model ensures that the GR Yaris MORIZO RR offers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and practical.

Exclusivity and Availability

With a production run limited to just 200 units—100 allocated for Europe and 100 for Japan—the GR Yaris MORIZO RR is a rare and highly sought-after vehicle. Each car is equipped with a serial number plate, making every unit unique and further enhancing its appeal to collectors and enthusiasts. Sales are scheduled to begin in spring 2026, providing a limited window for those eager to own this exceptional model.

A Celebration of Performance and Innovation

The Toyota GR Yaris MORIZO RR is a remarkable fusion of motorsport engineering and everyday usability. From its powerful 300hp drivetrain and aerodynamic carbon fiber design to its luxurious interior and motorsport-inspired features, this limited-edition model delivers an unparalleled driving experience. Whether navigating a racetrack or cruising on the open road, the GR Yaris MORIZO RR stands as a testament to Toyota’s unwavering commitment to performance, precision, and exclusivity. With its limited availability and motorsport heritage, this vehicle is destined to become a cherished icon in automotive history.

