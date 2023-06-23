Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary unveiled

Toyota is launching a new special edition Supra, the Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary and this new car pays tribute to Custom MkIV Supra, the car comes with some unique styling and it looks impressive from the photos.

This new limited edition Supra comes with an oversized and manually adjustable spoiler, it also comes with a matte black wheel Black GR brake calipers, and black side decals, there is a choice of a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed paddle shift automatic transmission.

As an ode to the 1990’s models, the GR Supra 45th Anniversary edition will be available in a deep orange Mikan Blast (“mikan” means orange in Japanese) or ice cold Absolute Zero. Built on the 3.0 Premium Grade, this GR Supra’s low-slung, condensed extreme design is complemented by a large, manually adjustable rear spoiler. Rising about three inches above the rear decklid, the spoiler has an adjustment screw that allows drivers to change its angle and influence the amount of downforce being applied to rear wheels.

The 45th Anniversary Edition also features matte-black finished 19-inch aluminum wheels and black painted opposite mounted brake calipers that wear a GR logo up front. A black side panel graphic with a cutout Supra logo sweeps upward along the side, accentuating the vehicle’s contours. Altogether, the special edition brings a touch of nostalgia and flair to the 2024 Supra lineup with a look reminiscent of the MkIV model of big screen fame. The 45th Anniversary Edition will be limited to 900 units, split evenly between Mikan Blast and Absolute Zero.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary over at the Toyota website at the link below, there will be just 900 cars made available in the USA, we do not have any details on how many will be available in other countries.

Source Toyota



