Towers of Everland RPG lands on Apple Arcade

Subscribers to Apple Arcade will be pleased to know that a new role-playing game is now available to play on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac, entitled Towers of Everland. Check out the launch trailer below for a quick glimpse of what you can expect from the dungeon crawl adventure game that offers endless variations with no two adventures the same.

“Welcome to the Towers of Everland, where exploration, combat and RPG elements merge to create an amazing experience that delivers true adventure within an unfolding journey that will keep you coming back for more! Are you brave enough to conquer all the Towers? With endless variation, no two games are ever the same!”

– On your epic journey, test your skills in battle against the hordes of fiendish monsters you encounter along the way!

– Amass weapons and armor from hundreds of unique pieces as your legendary adventure progresses. What weapons you truly master is up to you!

– Help rebuild and revitalize the Great City. Uncover the power of the Guilds and craft wondrous new weapons and armor to better challenge all enemies who stand before you!”

Features of Towers of Everland :

– Quests to complete!

– Adventure to have!

– Towers to scale!

– Enemies to battle!

– Weapons to discover!

– Randomly generated loot to collect!

– Gold to spend!

– Gear to upgrade and craft!

– Combat talents to master!

– Difficulty levels to conquer!

– Guilds to unlock and upgrades galore!

Source : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals