Schenker Vision 15 Notebook touchscreen Tiger Lake laptop

A new laptop has been unveiled this month by Schenker in the form of their Vision 15 equipped with a motherboard designed by the Intel SPG Group. Known as the engineering driving force behind the industry-leading Intel NUC mini PCs, which are renowned for their durability and reliability. Within the Vision 15 Schenker has fitted a Core i7-1165G7 processor together with a Thunderbolt 4, an M.2 SSD connected via PCI Express 4.0 and a battery capable of providing over 14 hours of use on a single charge

The Vision 15 can be pre-ordered from December 4th 2020 starting at €1500 and shipping will start at the end of January 2021. Schenker Technologies is initially offering a Shadow Gray version with Intel’s Core i7-1165G7 and 16 GB LPDDR4X-4266 RAM. The base configuration also includes a 250 GB Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus in M.2 form factor, however this can be replaced via the online bestware configurator by faster and larger models, such as the just recently introduced Samsung SSD 980 PRO with PCI Express 4.0 support.

“Intel’s latest 11th Generation Core processors (Tiger Lake) recently attracted a lot of attention in the press. Thanks to their high IPC performance, they feature an outstanding everyday and office performance. The integrated Xe graphics unit provides a significant performance leap when compared to the previous UHD GPU, making these processors powerful multimedia all-rounders for Ultrabooks. The SCHENKER VISION 15 is equipped with the Core i7-1165G7, one of the top models from the new CPU range, featuring four cores and eight threads. And who better than Intel itself to design the best possible platform for the brand new processor? “

“The excellent build quality of the 35.5 x 23 x 1.5 cm slim, silver anodized all aluminium chassis, but despite the slim laptop dimensions, the ultra-compact mainboard design leaves ample space in the interior of the chassis to integrate a 73 Wh battery with quick-charging function. This specific combination provides an impressive battery life: when surfing via WiFi, the battery lasts for over 14 hours, when playing H.264 videos locally, for over 10 hours – each scenario measured with a screen brightness of 150 nits. Charging is provided via a 65 watt compact power supply (6.6 x 6.6 x 2.8 cm) with USB-C plug, which is also suitable for charging current smartphones. Conveniently, the laptop itself features USB-C ports with power delivery on both sides, so the external power supply can be connected on the right or left.”

Source : TPU : Schenker

