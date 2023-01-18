Top model 16 inch MacBook Pro will set you back $6,499

Apple announced a range of new Macs yesterday, this includes a new 16 inch MacBook Pro as well as a 14 inch model.

The new MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 for the 14 inch model and $2,499 for the 16 inch model. The 16-inch-based model comes with a 12-core CPU, a 19-core GPU, and 512GB of storage.

There is also a range of upgrades for the new MacBook Pro, you can choose up to a 12-core CPU, a 38-core GPU, and up to 96GB of RAM, you can also have up to 8TB of storage.

As the 16 inch model starts at $2,499, the upgrades add quite a bit to the price, if you go for all of the upgrades, then the 16 inch MacBook Pro costs a whopping $6,499.

So what do you get for $6,499? This model comes with the Apple M2 Max processor which features a 12-core CPU, a 38-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

The top model also comes with 96GB of Unified Memory, and 8TB of storage, the standard model with the top processor comes with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

If you go for the top MacBook Pro with the faster M2 Max processor and without all of the RAM and storage upgrades, you get 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and the price then drops down to a more reasonable $3,499.

Apple is now taking orders on their new MacBook Pro laptops and they will be available from the 24th of January.

Source Apple, MacRumors





