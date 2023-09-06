Top iOS 17 features coming to the iPhone

With the release of Apple’s iOS 17 just around the corner, we thought it would be worthwhile looking at some of the top new features coming to the iPhone with this software update.

Apple’s iOS 17 is poised to take your iPhone experience to the next level. With new advancements in a wide range of areas, this update offers a plethora of improvements that are geared towards personalization, mental health awareness, and overall utility. Below, we delve into each feature, breaking down how they stand to revolutionize your smartphone usage.

Standby Feature: Your New Bedside Companion

The Standby feature in iOS 17 leverages the always-on display to serve as a customizable bedside clock. This means you can view widgets and notifications without unlocking your phone, making it easier to check important updates without too much interaction.

Lock Screen and Wallpapers: A Fresh New Look

Gone are the days of a monotonous lock screen. iOS 17 ushers in a clock at the top of the screen and introduces additional font options for customization. If that’s not enough, there are new wallpaper collections, along with a depth effect toggle, that give your iPhone a more three-dimensional appearance.

Interactive Widgets: More Than Just a Pretty Display

Interactive widgets on the home screen aren’t just eye candy; they’re functional. Now, you can play music, add items to your to-do list, and more, all without opening the respective apps. This direct interaction amplifies your efficiency and saves valuable time.

Screen Distance and Eye Strain: Protecting the Next Generation

Screen distance has been added as a feature specifically aimed at mitigating the risk of myopia in children. The phone alerts the user to move away from the screen when they are too close, adding an extra layer of health consciousness to digital interaction.

State of Mind in Health App: Your Emotional Check-in

iOS 17 marks a significant stride towards mental health awareness with the “State of Mind” feature. Found in the Health App, this feature allows users to log their emotional state and mood, providing useful data for both self-awareness and potential professional consultation.

Live Voicemail and Messaging: Communication Elevated

Live transcription of voicemails as they’re being left is just one of the messaging enhancements. There are also automatic deletions of verification codes and improved search and filtering options, making it easier to manage your conversations.

Photos App and Stickers: Get Creative

iOS 17’s Photos app now offers improved recognition of animals and pets. Beyond that, you can animate stickers and even create them from your photos, adding a personal touch to your messages.

AirTag and Sharing: More Than Just Finding Your Keys

AirTag has new features allowing users to share their air tanks with up to five people. There are also other sharing options like offline maps and shareable AirTags, further enhancing the device’s utility.

Other Notable Features: The Icing on the Cake

iOS 17 doesn’t stop there. there will be updates to AirDrop, the Notes app, FaceTime, and many more apps. In summary, iOS 17 offers a wide range of features designed to improve your iPhone experience comprehensively. From personalization to health metrics, the latest update is more than just a software upgrade; it’s a lifestyle upgrade. Make sure you’re ready to embrace these exciting changes when iOS 17 rolls out. We are expecting the iOS 17 updated this month, it should land sometime within the next few weeks along with the new iPhone 15.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals