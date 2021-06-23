Today at Apple Creative Studios launches

Apple has announced that it is launching Today at Apple Creative Studios to help provide opportunities to young creatives.

The Today at Apple Creative Studios will launch in Los Angeles and Beijing at first and young people who are participating in the sessions will get hands on experience and mentorship.

Some of the mentors include Grammy Award-winning producer Larrance “Rance” Dopson, documentary photographer and filmmaker Bethany Mollenkof, and Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B Ebro Darden and more

Today at Apple Creative Studios programming will hone creative passion in areas such as music, film, photography, and art and design, and will be available to young people who face barriers to meaningful artistic education. Across eight to 12 weeks of programming, mentors — in collaboration with Apple and community partners — will take participants through a curriculum of hands-on sessions, insider industry knowledge, and provide ongoing feedback on participants’ creative projects. Alongside developing creative skills, our mentors and community partners will nurture participants’ self-expression and encourage them to spark social change within their own communities. At the end of programming, Apple will host a celebration and showcase of participants’ final works in their local Apple Store location or within the community.

You can find out more details about the new Today at Apple Creative Studios over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals