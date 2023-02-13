The team of designers and engineers at Creation Matrix have launched a new Kickstarter campaign this month for their innovative CNC machined titanium keychain carabiner. Designed to include a quick release mechanism the carabiner is perfect for your keychain and provides quick access to your keys and EDC multitools or similar. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $47 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates).

“This is our second project. After the small success of our first Multi-function mini knife with EDC tools and a survival whistle, we found it hard to find a great carabiner that matches our tool, so we decided to make one! We don’t want to lose our keys or our fantastic titanium multitools. The last carabiner you’ll ever need, and you’ll never lose your keys again.”

Keychain carabiner

“We have mature manufacturing and shipping experience, which will help us fulfill every Kickstarter order. We don’t foresee any risk to backing our project, though we feel making it big is indeed a challenge. Thanks so much for taking the time to learn about our project. And if you’ve already a backer, we won’t let you down. Let’s enjoy the adventure together!”

If the Q crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Q Titanium keychain carabiner project scrutinize the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Titanium keychain carabiner, jump over to the official Q crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals