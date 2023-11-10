X1 Ti Pry Bar Titanium EDC multitool

The multi-purpose titanium pry bar is a multitool that you should consider adding to your everyday carry (EDC) kit. This tool is expertly made from a corrosion-resistant titanium alloy, a material that is both lightweight and incredibly robust. Weighing just 61 grams, this EDC multitool is designed for easy portability, making it convenient to carry around. Whether you need to pull out a stubborn nail, unscrew a tight bolt, or break a window in an emergency, this versatile pry bar is up to the task.

The titanium alloy used in this pry bar is not your average material. It’s known for its excellent strength-to-weight ratio, exceptional resistance to corrosion, and impressive durability. These qualities make it the ideal material for a tool designed to withstand regular use and harsh conditions without compromising its performance. Early bird tier pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $73 or £62 (depending on current exchange rates).

The pry bar is manufactured using CNC machining, a method known for its precision and consistency. This ensures that each pry bar is made to exact specifications, resulting in a tool that is not only reliable but also efficient. This attention to detail ensures that the pry bar you hold is a product of precision engineering.

EDC Multitool

The pry bar’s design isn’t just about functionality; it also focuses on user comfort. The anti-slip design ensures a comfortable grip, significantly reducing the chance of the tool slipping from your hand during use. This feature is especially useful when working in wet or slippery conditions, ensuring a firm grip at all times.

One of the key features of this pry bar is its multi-purpose design. It combines a nail puller, a screwdriver, and a window breaker, making it an incredibly versatile tool useful in various situations. The nail puller and screwdriver functions are self-explanatory, but the window breaker deserves special mention. It uses a ceramic bead, a material known for its hardness and durability, ensuring it can effectively break glass when necessary.

Assuming that the X1 Ti Pry Bar funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the X1 Ti Pry Bar EDC multitool project watch the promotional video below.

The pry bar also has a removable back clip, allowing you to easily attach it to your clothing or bag for quick access. This feature greatly improves the tool’s portability, ensuring it’s always within reach when you need it. In addition to the above functions, the pry bar also includes a spanner function, with two hexagonal holes (4mm, 6mm) that can be used to tighten or loosen nuts and bolts. This feature further increases the tool’s versatility, making it an essential addition to any EDC kit.

Finally, the pry bar includes a bottle opener, a feature that might seem insignificant but can be incredibly useful in various situations. Whether you’re camping in the wilderness or enjoying a backyard barbecue, having a bottle opener readily available can be very convenient. The multi-purpose titanium pry bar is a versatile, durable, and portable tool expertly designed to meet the diverse needs of EDC tool users. Its multiple functions, combined with its lightweight and durable construction, make it a tool worth considering for your EDC kit.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the EDC multitool, jump over to the official X1 Ti Pry Bar crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals