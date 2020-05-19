TinkerGen Mark robot kit teaches coding, robotics and artificial intelligence

TinkerGen has designed and built a new robot kit to help teach children more about robotics, coding and artificial intelligence. The robotic kit has been designed for ages 12 and above and offers graphical coding with supporting coursework and extend ability, say the development team at TinkerGen. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the robot kit which has this month launched via Kickstarter and is now available to back with early bird pledges starting from $119 roughly £98. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime during July 2020.

“Learning coding will be accessible for all learning levels, supporting graphical coding as well as text-based MicroPython. Robotics will be fun with a hands on simple assembly experience and boundless customization possibilities. Implement your self-driving, advanced map & story based projects or use in robotics competitions. MARK is designed in the form of a car, so we’ll preload code which allows you to implement basic self-driving car functionality once everything is assembled and connected.”

“We want to involve all members of the family! MARK interacts with the environment including but not limited to pets, humans and other MARKs! Mark comes pre-loaded with functionality to recognise colors, shapes and the objects within these categories. But of course you should train your own custom models! Extendable with extra connection ports for digital, analog & I2C modules + motors. Structural additions also supported with multiple spare attachment holes on chassis.”

Source : Kickstarter

