TikTok launches TikTok Jump, lets creators add apps to videos

TikTok has announced the latest feature on its platform, TikTom Jump, this is a new feature that lets content creators add mini apps to their videos.

The new feature lets content creators embed mini apps within their videos on the platform, the video below shows how it works.

Today we’re excited to introduce TikTok Jump, a new way for creators to share engaging and informative content on TikTok. Built by third-party providers, Jumps are mini-programs and services that creators can link to within their videos. Users around the world can click these links to explore recipes, take quizzes, discover useful learning tools and much more, creating more dynamic and practical experiences for our community.

TikTok has become a destination both to be entertained and to learn; through TikTok Jump, we’re creating that “last mile” of our community’s discovery journey and helping to spark action and deeper interaction both on and off the platform. An expanded group of creators will now be able to use Jumps in their videos, and we’ll continue to gradually roll out availability more broadly.

This sounds like an interesting feature and a great way for content creators to add more content to their videos and make them more interactive. You can find out more information about the new TikTok Jump feature at the link below.

Source TikTok

