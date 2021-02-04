TikTok launched in Google TV and Android TV OS devices in the UK

TikTok has announced that it is launching its app on Google TV devices and other Android TV OS devices. in the UK, Germany and France.

From today you will be able to watch TikTok on your TV on a range of smart TVs, streaming devices and Google TV devices.

With many of us spending more time at home, we’ve been looking at how we can bring the joy of TikTok to people on their TV. That’s why we’re excited to launch the new TikTok TV app for Google and Android TVs, specifically created for a home-viewing experience, so people can be entertained, together.

As of today, people with Google and Android TV OS devices in the UK, France and Germany can view the most liked and viewed content on TikTok alongside a range of content from our most popular content categories.

You can find out more details about TikTok on Android TV and Google TV devices at the link below.

Source TikTok

